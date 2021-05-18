The authorities are to invite local councils to indicate areas they would like to be spruced up as a nation-wide clean-up campaign enters its third week.

The Office of the Principal Permanent Secretary, which is running the scheme, said that after an initial focus on arterial roads, the clean-up has now shifted to tourist areas, which will be followed by other towns and villages.

It said the campaign ‘Insebbħu Pajjiżna’ currently involves clean-ups in Valletta, St Julian's, Sliema, Marsascala, St Paul's Bay, Buġibba and Qawra.

The works have included replacement of street signage, removal of graffiti, repainting of traffic islands and centre streets, maintenance of benches and lighting, and street washing.

Between 450 and 700 workers are involved, according to need.