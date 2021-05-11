A national clean-up which started last week, is continuing in earnest, with some 1400 illegal posters and placards removed from Malta's streets, the Office of the Principal Permanent Secretary said on Tuesday.

The ‘Insebbħu Pajjiżna’ campaign involves 450 workers from various ministries.

Their work has also included the removal of graffiti, particularly in Valletta, the replacement or maintenance of railings and other street furniture in various localities and repairs to walls along arterial roads.

Principal Permanent Secretary Mario Cutajar said the work will be sustained in the coming months and will be accompanied by an educational campaign.

Works along residential roads will be taken in hand in the coming weeks.