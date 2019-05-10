Employees from KFC Malta recently dedicated their free time to participating in a Clean Up the Environment day. The team gathered at the Gżira restaurant in the morning before going out to sweep and collect rubbish from the streets and the nearby Ta’ Xbiex park. Several bags of rubbish were collected and the dustbins in the park were also freshly painted.

Kurt Micallef, business manager at Food Chain, said he was “proud that several employees chose to dedicate their time to join us in this meaningful project.”

Food Chain Limited, member of the Farsons Group, is operating franchisee for KFC Malta.