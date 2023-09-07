A cleaner handed a three-year jail term after admitting to stealing from two private residences, will face sentencing afresh after the first judgment was annulled over a 'formal defect' in the date.

Seliam Ann Elbueshi Perry, 43, was found guilty upon admission to the two aggravated thefts which took place between September 2017 and March 2018 from two private apartments in Sliema and Msida.

She was handed a three-year effective jail term by a Magistrates’ Court.

Her new lawyers, Franco Debono and Marion Camilleri, filed an appeal, requesting the court to deliver a fairer and more equitable punishment.

The appeal was assigned to Mr Justice Neville Camilleri in January 2023.

When delivering judgment, the Court of Criminal Appeal observed that the date on the first judgment was “May 2019”.

But that date was crossed out between parallel lines and another date, “ November 2, 2021” was handwritten next to it.

There was nothing to indicate that that correction had been duly authorised.

The corresponding court minute dated November 2, 2019, stated that the case had been decided and judgment delivered that day.

Although not every error or inaccuracy in a judgment results in nullity, the date on a judgment was not “an unnecessary formalism but an essential element since it provided certainty as to the time of sentencing”, observed the judge.

Such an obvious requisite, although not listed as one of the formal requisites under Article 382 of the Criminal Code, was essential because it ensured the proper administration of justice.

The date defined the time limit for appealing the judgment and also served as the starting point for the legal consequences of a conviction to enter into effect.

That was why a clear indication of the date was indispensable and the absence thereof was deemed as a breach of a rule of public order, that could be flagged by the court ex officio.

Citing jurisprudence on the matter, the court concluded that the judgment was to be revoked, pointing out, however, that it was not the entire proceedings that were being annulled.

The records of the case were to be sent back to the Magistrates’ Court for the appellant to be placed in the position she was in immediately prior to sentencing.

Lawyers Franco Debono and Marion Camilleri were defence counsel.