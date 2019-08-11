A cleaner who allegedly stole a €400 ring from her employer was denied bail after protesting her innocence on Friday.

Shova Thapa, 32, from Nepal, who reportedly moved to Malta five months ago and took up a job as cleaner in a local residence, was escorted to court under arrest on Friday, where she pleaded not guilty to aggravated theft.

The woman was charged as the prime suspect after the ring went missing from her employer’s home.

Prosecuting inspector Joseph Xerri objected to her request for bail, saying the woman had no fixed residence and could possibly face up to a maximum of three years imprisonment if found guilty.

“At this stage, the test is to weigh the possible repercussions of continued detention against the right of freedom and liberty,” countered defence lawyer Joseph Calleja, stressing the right to the presumption of innocence.

However the court, presided over by magistrate Yana Micallef Stafrace, remanded the woman in custody, saying that bail was not to be granted at such premature stage.