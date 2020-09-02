A group of 11 NGOs have called on the Malta Medical Council’s (MMC) to ensure amendments to the Equality Bill to include conscientious objection have the "necessary safeguards" that protect both doctors and patients.

Spearheaded by Doctors for Choice, the NGOs said conscientious objection only refers to a professional refusing to provide accepted best-practice treatment on the basis of their own morals.

"So, for example, a doctor refusing to prescribe antibiotics in cases of viral infection would not be conscientiously objecting, but rather, following best practice," they said.

There are multiple problems with the MMC’s proposed amendment, according to the NGOs.

Conscientious objection due to the doctor’s personal beliefs should not detract from good medical practice or worse, result in harm to the patient, they said.

"Treatment provided should also follow the latest best-evidence practice. The MMC’s proposal is far removed from this ideal, eschewing the patient’s right to timely access to healthcare. Clear safeguards are needed to balance the rights of doctors with those of patients," the NGOs said in a statement.

The comments by Doctors for Choice were endorsed by aditus Foundation, Allied Rainbow Communities, Cross Culture International Foundation, Integra Foundation, LGBTI+ Gozo, MGRM (Malta LGBTIQ Rights Movement), Malta Humanist Association, Men Against Violence, Moviment Graffitti, and the Women's Rights Foundation.

Rules and policies around conscientious objection should clearly state the important duties of doctors to always safeguard patients, whether they personally agree with the treatment or not, the NGOs said.

"Conscientious objection should never be invoked in the case of lifesaving and emergency treatment. Conscientious objection should also be limited to the procedure itself, where the professional remains obliged to provide care leading to the procedure and after the procedure."