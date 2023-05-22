Clever Advertising, a leading player in the igaming industry, announces the launch of its content production division, BOLD, and its new power promotion, Bold Week. BOLD is set to improve the way casino operators and providers promote their brands, while Bold Week offers an extraordinary opportunity for high-impact branding across multiple continents and platforms.

Clever Advertising's dynamic content production division, BOLD, is dedicated to serving casino operators and providers by catapulting their brands to new heights. With an extensive network of digital content producers spread across diverse channels such as Twitch, YouTube, and Meta, BOLD ensures maximum exposure for brands in both the LATAM, EUROPEAN and AFRICAN markets. Its primary objective is to acquire new customers for iGaming operators, operating under the highly effective affiliate format.

BOLD WEEK, a High-Impact Branding Week, and the flagship promotion by BOLD, is a bespoke initiative designed to magnify a brand's presence on a global scale. Over the course of a single week, a brand will be strategically promoted across up to 50 influential streamers and more than 100 captivating content pieces. With a reach spanning three continents, Bold Week delivers an unparalleled high-impact branding experience. This comprehensive promotion is tailored to engage audiences, spark interest, and ultimately drive new customer acquisition for iGaming operators and positioning iGaming providers on higher rankings.

Compliance at the Forefront Bold and as a cornerstone of BOLD's operations. The division places the utmost importance on ensuring audience legality and responsible gambling practices, implements robust measures, including age verification mechanisms. Furthermore, legal warnings are prominently displayed throughout their content, reinforcing a culture of responsible gambling behaviour. By upholding these stringent compliance measures, BOLD aims to create a safe and secure gaming environment for all users.

BOLD takes pride in working exclusively with validated content producers who play with real money. This commitment to authenticity and credibility elevates the overall gaming experience for users, establishing trust and transparency between the brands and their audience. By partnering with content producers who align with BOLD's values, Clever Advertising ensures that its clients receive top-notch promotional content that resonates with their target audience.

Meet Clever Advertising at the Casino Beats Summit by SBC at Intercontinental Malta between May 23-25. Industry professionals attending the event will have an exclusive opportunity to connect with Clever Advertising and explore the transformative solutions offered by BOLD. To schedule a meeting or learn more about BOLD and Bold Week, please reach out to Clever Advertising using the contact information provided below.

Clever Advertising, part of Playhill Limited, is a prominent player in the igaming industry, offering innovative solutions that drive new customer acquisition and brand growth to operators and providers.