The front-end of a business is usually straightforward and has high exposure. The customer-facing part of a business should be efficient and effective to enhance user experience. Take gaming, for instance – someone keen on a spot of online entertainment will, in a matter of minutes, register, deposit, and be playing their favourite game.

However, the backend is usually complex – from changing legislation to market complexity, client acquisition and retention, traffic, and security. And to function within this complexity, a business needs a partner that is clever enough to help fuel growth.

We reached out to Clever Advertising, a well-known brand in the iGaming industry, operated by Playhill Limited – a Malta-based company-, to know how they keep their A-game in the current times. Marcos Oliveira, Chief Operations Officer at the renowned company, talked to us and told us about their operations.

How do you describe Clever Advertising in 2022?

Marcos Oliveira: Clever Advertising is the igaming go-to partner when you need customers for your digital operation, working with an affiliate business model. A company that is performance-oriented, people-centred, and compliance guided. We are operating for over a decade and have a deep knowledge of the market and its nuances, that allow us to navigate both the media landscape and legal requirements with ease.

In 2022, Clever rejoices from an image of one of the market leaders with high compliance standards in the industry.

The industry is being completely transformed by regulations and legal requirements. How do you navigate the media landscape nowadays? And how do you collect traffic?

Marcos Oliveira: Having a global focus, we are confident operating in ever-changing regulatory environments while pursuing expansion into new markets. We are consistently onboarding new traffic sources from new regulated markets – actively shifting efforts from one end to another.

We have a media buying team with over 150 people that collect the best possible results for its partners – through careful market research and a direct approach to the publishers, backed by a strong, competent, and savvy legal team that thrives in the compliance landscape.

This is how we serve the acquisition needs of our clients, by making use of our advertising span with the backing of legal coverage.

Do you find compliance requirements and legal restrictions are affecting the industry in a positive way?

Marcos Oliveira: We are firm believers in regulated markets. We believe that regulators should invest in consumer protection and ensure they have access to a fair market, with quality products and solid support. Companies, governmental organisations, and businesses should also be able to operate in a safe and responsible environment.

In digital operations, and besides legal requirements and media limitations, how do you tackle security and keep up with the fast-paced technological changes?

Marcos Oliveira: Cyber security is a constantly-shifting landscape – which means that companies are continuously tweaking their systems to stay ahead of the competition. At Clever Advertising, we take the lead on innovation within this space –we have Zero Trust Policies implemented and perform regular audits to monitor network traffic. We invest heavily in software development processes and source code analysis tools. But while investing in technology, we are also human-centric – and we ensure deep human resource training and a constant flow of knowledge and information. Both elements combine to prevent malicious acts that could jeopardise Clever Advertising’s business, partners, and clients.

Clever Advertising will be at SiGMA Malta Week from November 14-18 at MFCC.

