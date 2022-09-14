From generous bonuses to welcome offers and quick withdrawals, most reputable online casinos use various means to enhance user experience.

Another element that is important to regular and new players is the variety of paying methods that an online casino offers. And one of the methods that is gaining in popularity is Zimpler – a mobile payment method developed in Sweden that takes mobile payment simplification to new levels. Given the ease-of-use that Zimpler has, there is a rise in Zimpler kasinot, that is, casinos offering the Zimpler payment method.

In simple terms, Zimpler is like an e-wallet, or rather, a mobile wallet, that allows for easy pay-ins and pay-outs. And like an e-wallet, Zimpler keeps all the user’s cards in one place – and this, together with other options like withdrawing money to a bank account, facilitates online payments.

Zimpler users also have plenty of other options, all within a secure and stable environment. Users can keep track of all their spending – from purchases at their favourite online store to grocery shopping and betting. Zimpler also allows users to plan their monthly budget – this helps users keep track and understand of how much they should be spending. In the case that a user overspends, Zimpler’s customer care team will also alert the user to make sure that everything is fine. And this is because one of Zimpler’s aims is to help users maintain their financial well-being.

To start using Zimpler, users have to first register with them using their mobile number. Zimpler will then carry out a credit check – and if this is positive, then users are ready to start adding cards to their Zimpler account.

Zimpler is not an app – and so users don’t need to download anything to make deposits. Instead, Zimpler is integrated into a merchant’s cashier window.

Depositing via Zimpler at an online casino is a simple process. Users need to head over to their Zimpler online casino account, open the cashier window, and select Zimpler as their payment option. Users then need to select the deposit button, choose the amount of money they would like to deposit, and then they will be redirected to the Zimpler window. From here, users will need to enter their mobile number and the security code sent to their device. Users then need to choose their payment option – bank, bill or card – and then reconfirm the amount they would like to deposit. Once the second security code is entered, the deposit is confirmed and users can enjoy a spot of online gambling.

Disclaimer: Play responsibly. Players must be over 18. For help visit https://www.gamcare.org.uk/.