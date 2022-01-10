Nationalist MP Robert Cutajar said on Monday that he had been assured during a meeting with the prime minister that a prime site on a Mellieħa cliff edge would not be developed.

"The site at Triq L-għerien will not be touched," Cutajar said in an adjournment speech in parliament where he thanked Robert Abela for his intervention.

Cutajar had presented a petition in parliament on behalf of some 100 residents, insisting that the land should be preserved, after two property developers submitted a tender to use it for bee-keeping.

Neighbours had told Times of Malta they feared that this was the first step towards developing the protected area.

They said that the number of bees required to cover the cost of the lease and other operational costs and make it feasible would be “phenomenal”.

They also remarked that the site did not appear to be suitable for beekeeping, according to experts they had consulted.