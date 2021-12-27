Clifton Grima has been appointed Education Minister, following the resignation of Justyne Caruana.

Grima, who previously served as a parliamentary Secretary for Sport, will retain that portfolio as a minister.

His promotion to minister was announced by the government in a brief statement on Monday morning.

Grima was first elected to parliament in 2013. It is the ninth district MP’s first-ever ministerial appointment, but his second encounter with the education ministry porfolio: between 2017 and 2020, his role as parliamentary secretary for sport fell under the aegis of the education ministry.

The Malta Union of Teachers was quick to congratulate Grima on the appointment and said it looked forward to working with him.

Responsibility for two other parts of Grima’s previous portfolio – youth and voluntary organisations – will now form part of the ministerial portfolio of Julia Farrugia Portelli, who is responsible for inclusion and disability rights.

Julia Farrugia Portelli will add responsibility for voluntary organisations and youth to her ministerial portfolio.

The person Grima replaces, Caruana, was forced out after an ethics probe concluded that she had abused her power as minister to award her friend Daniel Bogdanovic a €15,000 service contract for work he did not do himself.

Caruana has since said that she will not be contesting the next general election but will be challenging the validity of the standards commissioner law in court. As a government MP, Caruana voted in favour of that law some years prior.