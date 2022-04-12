Former women’s world number one Kim Clijsters has retired from competitive tennis for the third time in her career, she announced on Tuesday.

The Belgian, a four-time Grand Slam champion, returned to the WTA Tour in February 2020, but her comeback coincided largely with the Covid pandemic and she played just five matches.

“I want to share with you that I have decided to no longer play official tournaments,” Clijsters wrote on Instagram.

“I can’t wait to see what new adventures will cross my path. Thank you to everyone who has supported me over the past two years!”

