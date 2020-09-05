Climate change protesters in Britain blockaded two newspaper printing sites early on Saturday, disrupting the distribution of titles including The Times, the Daily Telegraph and The Sun.

Activist group Extinction Rebellion (XR) said it targeted both the plants, just north of London and near Liverpool in northwest England, "to expose the failure of these corporations to accurately report on the climate and ecological emergency".

Dozens of demonstrators arrived at the sites late Friday and used vehicles and other obstacles to block roads outside, with police making 13 arrests overnight.

XR said in a statement it was aiming to disrupt newspapers that are part of News Corp., controlled by Rupert Murdoch's family, as well as right-wing titles The Daily Mail and The London Evening Standard.

"The groups are using disruption and their consistent manipulation of the truth to suit their own personal and political agendas," it added.

Newsprinters, the firm which owns and runs the presses, said printing had been transferred to other sites and apologised to customers "due to late deliveries".

"This attack on all of the free press impacted many workers going about their jobs," a spokeswoman said.

"Overnight print workers, delivery drivers, wholesale workers and retail newsagents have faced delays and financial penalty," she added, noting it was "a matter for the police" and government.

The Times apologised to readers unable to buy the newspaper and said on Twitter it was "working to get newspapers delivered to retailers as soon as possible".

Interior Minister Priti Patel hit out at the protests.

"This morning people across the country will be prevented from reading their newspaper because of the actions of Extinction Rebellion," she said on Twitter.

"This attack on our free press, society and democracy is completely unacceptable."

XR kicked off 10 days of renewed demonstrations across the country on Tuesday, targeting Westminster and several other sites so far this week.

Police have been taking a tougher approach towards the group as it stages its third major wave of UK demonstrations in a year, imposing restrictions at sites and making hundreds of arrests.

Last year, more than 1,700 people were arrested during its 10-day "Autumn Uprising", which saw major disruption across the UK and large parts of central London blocked off.