Time is running out to avert climate change catastrophe. As UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson reminded world leaders at the ‘COP26’ Conference in Glasgow last weekend: “We are just one minute from midnight.” The threat may be different to that measured by the famous nuclear Doomsday clock, but the stakes are just as high.

Humanity’s challenge is enormous – this is our last and best chance to tackle the devastating impact of climate change in the future, and to repair the damage already done. This is a great responsibility, but no country can tackle these challenges alone. As ever, Sir David Attenborough captured this perfectly in his conference speech: “If working apart we are a force powerful enough to destabilise our planet, surely working together we are powerful enough to save it.”

The conference marks the start of the UK’s year-long Presidency of the Conference of Parties ‘COP’. This is a critical opportunity for governments across the world to work together, to show how they will meet commitments made under the Paris Agreements in 2015 to limit global temperature rises to less than 1.5˚C above pre-industrial levels.

As Prime Minister Robert Abela noted in Malta’s National Statement at the conference, small island states are especially vulnerable to climate change. So, I was delighted to hear Malta’s commitment to supporting other island states, including through Commonwealth fora where we cooperate closely.

The UK too is committed to delivering for the most vulnerable, including those already affected by climate change. We will help improve access to climate finance, and in addressing the challenges of adapting to new realities and the losses climate change has inflicted. For it is only through listening to and understanding the challenges facing diverse groups across the globe that we can hope to deliver credible solutions.

Since the UK’s presidency was announced, the number of countries which have pledged to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050 has grown, and now stands at over 130, which includes both Malta and the UK. This is a remarkable figure in itself. Ninety per cent of the world’s economy is now covered by net-zero pledges. Among other game-changing announcements, over 100 countries last week signed an agreement to end deforestation by 2030. These countries contain 85 per cent of the world’s forests, including Brazil, the US, China and Russia, as well as Malta and the UK.

Commitments made at COP26 are just the beginning of a year of work for the UK presidency. Malta and the UK agreed that we can – and we must – build back better from the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic. We are committed to economic growth which benefits all, and to securing this in ways that support the environment rather than damage it.

A green recovery will create employment in industries of the future, as well as address urgent challenges of public health, climate change, and biodiversity loss. We encourage all governments, businesses and the public to seize this moment to develop green, inclusive and resilient recovery plans.

Time will tell whether our efforts will be successful. The time frames are long, and the impact of our behaviour today may not be felt for many years. Much has been achieved since Malta led the world by bringing climate change to the attention of the UN General Assembly in 1988. But there is so much more to do. It is the responsibility of every one of us to act now and to act decisively. Change starts at home.

The British High Commission to Malta has already made substantial reductions in our energy and water usage, and plans are in place for more improvements.

The UK remains committed to doing everything in our power to ensure future generations will not look at the leaders of today and find them wanting. I look forward to building on the successes of COP26, working with Malta to help safeguard all of our futures.

As Her Majesty The Queen said in her address at COP26: “We are doing this not for ourselves but for our children and our children’s children.”

Katherine Ward is UK High Commissioner.