Climate and environmental related risks encompass the perils faced by businesses due to possible long-term climate shifts, such as very high temperatures and extreme weather events.

This includes physical risk, which stems from the direct exposure to climate hazards, such as possible damage to property, equipment, or stock, caused by flooding, gale force winds or wildfires. The increased frequency and severity of adverse weather events would raise the costs of repairs as well as insurance.

Other problems could arise in the eventuality that severe and prolonged heatwaves lower employee productivity, because working conditions become unbearable, especially in the construction industry, and any other ancillary sectors requiring outdoor labour. To mitigate these effects, additional investment and higher yearly spending on cooling might become necessary, which in turn increases the demand for electricity.

Physical risks may also apply indirectly, if the before-mentioned problems impact suppliers, resulting in disruptions to the value chain, including that for food because of droughts and soil degradation. Malta’s tourism can also be vulnerable to climate change, as research by the European Commission’s Joint Research Centre suggests that global warming could reshuffle demand, reducing the number of summer tourists by almost 10% in the southern coastal regions of Europe.

In tandem, businesses need to consider the transition risk associated with shifting to a low-carbon economy in response to climate change. There is a clear drive towards more regulations at an international level aiming to protect the environment, as leaders realise that strong action is needed to avoid future calamities. Businesses need to adjust their production processes to reduce their adverse impact on the environment.

It is helpful for businesses to be pro-active and start assessing how they fit within the spectrum of environmental impact. The transition risk is highest for those businesses which at present are contributing most to climate change, as pressure will keep mounting to address this problem.

However, even if an industry itself is not among the worst offenders on the environment, it could still feel the pressure if its cost of production increases because of regulatory changes impacting suppliers. Businesses need to be aware of the environmental effects created by the full supply chain.

Greater awareness among customers about climate change could also shape future product demand. Consumers may favour products which are considered more environmentally friendly. For example, in relation to the property market, a survey published by KPMG in November 2023 indicated that in Malta, households were willing to pay an average of €30,000 more for enhanced sustainability. The transition might come at a painful cost also when considering the current inflationary context.

Banks are at the heart of the transformation process. Data gathering exercises have already started, and climate risk considerations are starting to shape the way they conduct business. This is the rationale for the recently launched ESG grant scheme by Malta Enterprise to support small- and medium-sized enterprises, which acquire the necessary advisory services to support them in ESG reporting.

Indeed, BOV’s company announcement issued in November 2023 stated that “the Bank understands that its role as a bank extends beyond providing financial services – the Bank has a responsibility towards society and the environment. The Bank has consciously integrated ESG considerations into its business decisions and is working towards creating a more sustainable, inclusive, and responsible banking model”.

The bottom line is that it makes sense for organisations to become more conversant with climate change. Although Malta has to date been largely spared from significant weather-related problems, experiences abroad suggest that such risk is not negligible. If global temperatures keep rising, it is very likely that negative occurrences will increase in future, impacting Malta as well.

It is important that businesses understand the possible hazards which might be created by climate change, the extent to which they are exposed to such hazards, and how vulnerable they are to such events. Likewise, constant scanning of the international regulatory environment is key to fully appreciate the relevance of transition risk to a specific business activity.

On a positive note, the transition to more climate-friendly production provides opportunities for businesses too, such as in the case of renewable energy. This will become more important in future, thus pushing up the demand for all products associated with it.

At the same time, the interest rate environment in Malta, where the pass-through of the ECB rate hikes announced over the past year has to date been limited, together with the various risk sharing schemes, facilitate the undertaking of the necessary investment for businesses in Malta to become more sustainable.

This will ensure that firms meet their corporate social responsibility goals too, within the realm of ESG, apart from being resilient to climate change.

Malcolm Bray is an economist within the Office of the Chief Finance Officer, BOV.