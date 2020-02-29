Four months have passed since parliament declared a climate emergency, and yet the government has yet to submit its proposals about how laws can be amended to help battle climate change.

Nationalist Party MP Jason Azzopardi noted that while the Opposition had presented its proposals on October 26, 2019, the government had never replied.

Parliament voted on October 22 to declare a climate emergency, following a motion presented by Dr Azzopardi which was backed by dozens of civil society groups.

That vote called on MPs to take new measures to combat climate change, among other things.

But that has not materialised, Dr Azzopardi said on Saturday. Dr Azzopardi is the PN spokesperson for the environment.

In a statement, the PN MP said that during that parliamentary debate, the environment minister of the time had bound himself to a one-week deadline to submit proposals on legislative change.

“More than four months have passed, and the government has done nothing,” he said.

Dr Azzopardi asked whether environment minister Aaron Farrugia – who took over the portfolio from José Herrera last month – would be living up to the government promise to act.