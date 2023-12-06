ClimbMT, formerly known as Malta Climbing Club, successfully hosted the inaugural round of the Challenge National Bouldering League last weekend.

This marks the beginning of an exciting journey for aspiring young climbers; building on the experience gained during the first National Bouldering Championship which took place in September.

The Challenge National Bouldering League for the year 2024 is set to captivate climbing enthusiasts with four thrilling bouldering competitions scheduled for December, February, April, and June.

These competitions serve as crucial stepping stones, demanding participants to accumulate points across all four League events to determine the league champions for the respective age brackets.

The events are being hosted by ClimbMT in collaboration with Ġebla climbing.

