Belgium scored two late goals to see off a valiant Finland 2-0 on Monday, pushing their opponents to the brink of a group-stage exit from Euro 2020 and sending Denmark through to the last 16.

Finnish goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky’s 74th-minute own goal and Romelu Lukaku’s third strike of the tournament ensured Roberto Martinez’s Belgium finished top of Group B.

The world’s number-one-ranked side will face a third-placed team in the next round on Sunday in Seville.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk.