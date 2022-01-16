Tom Brady threw for two touchdowns and 271 yards as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers outclassed the Philadelphia Eagles 31-15 in the NFL postseason’s wild card round on Sunday.

Brady, looking to guide the Buccaneers to a second straight Super Bowl title, expertly marshalled the Bucs to victory at the Raymond James Stadium.

The second-seeded Bucs jumped on the Eagles early on, Brady engineering two first quarter touchdown drives as the Eagles offense led by quarterback Jalen Hurts failed to fire.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk.