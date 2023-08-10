ĦAMRUN SPARTANS 1

Montebello 89

FERENCVAROS 6

Abu Fani 4

Zachariassen 52

Varga 54, 56, 65

Owusu 90

ĦAMRUN SPARTANS

F. Marchetti, S. Borg, O. Bjelicic, E. Marcelina, R. Camenzuli, J. Mbong, Elionay, R. Prsa, Y. Nenov (59 Eder), Jonny (59 L. Montebello), S. Paintsil.

FERENCVAROS

D. Dibusz, C. Ramirez, I. Cisse, S. Mmaee, C. Makreckis, B. Ramdhane, D. Siger, M. Abu Fani, A. Traore, K. Zachariassen, B. Varga.

Referee: Eldorjan Hamiti (Albania).

Yellow cards: Prsa, Nenov, Makreckis, Borg.

Ferencvaros have all but ended Ħamrun Spartans’ run in the UEFA Conference League this season as the Hungarian giants punished the Malta champions with an emphatic 6-1 win at the National Stadium.

The Spartans tried hard to upset their more-quoted opponents, but Ferencvaros showed all their prowess with a clinical display that saw them punish the Malta champions for every little defensive error.

In fact, after taking an early lead through a Mohammed Abu Fani spectacular strike, the match looked evenly balanced with the Spartans creating opportunities to claw themselves back into the match.

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com