FINLAND 4

MALTA 0

Malta U-21 fell to their second successive defeat after going down to Finland in their third qualifier for the 2021 European Championships in Turku, on Thursday.

After kickstarting their qualifying campaign on a high with a goalless stalemate away to Northern Ireland, Silvio Vella’s team lost the following two games to Ukraine and Finland with identical 4-0 scorelines.

The Finns made sure of the win by the end of the first half when netting three times through Assehnoun, Kallman and an Andreas Vella own goal.

After the break, Valakari added another to wrap up a four-goal win over the Maltese side.

Following this victory, the Scandinavian side have maintained their group leadership with seven points after three outings.

Malta, on their part, remain with one point from three matches.

The home side started on the front foot immediately and had numerous chances through Assehnoun, Kairinen and Valakari.

The Nordics made their pressure count on the 24th minute through Assehnoun before they doubled their lead just after the half-hour mark thanks to Kallman.

As Finland continued to mount pressure on Silvio Vella’s clan, they found a third after an unfortunate Andreas Vella own goal.

Finland continued to dominate proceedings in the second half and six minutes past the hour mark they found a fourth through Valakari to seal their win.

Malta’s next appointment will be away at Denmark, on November 19.

MALTA: A. Vella; J. Borg, N. Pulis, J. Zerafa, Z. Brincat, M. Beerman, Z. Grech, D. Xuereb, M. Sansone, G. Camilleri, Z. Cassar (46 J. Busuttil).

Referee: Robert Ian Jenkins (Wales).