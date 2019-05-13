A clinical genetic assessment is gaining importance in patient care, both to identify the cause of the patient’s symptoms or condition and to be able to give accurate medical care. A definite diagnosis can be a great relief to patients and families struggling with an undefined clinical situation, as it will give an idea of how the patient’s disease will progress.

Saint James Hospital is the first to introduce genetic testing in the private sector in Malta.

Numerous genetic technologies exist and can be used in different clinical situations. Testing for specific conditions is possible and testing of several genes at the same time is useful in cases where the clinical condition is not clearly known.

Genetic testing, if correctly used, can achieve a diagnosis faster than traditional testing Genetic testing following counselling is particularly recommended in couples with reproductive problems, infants with failure to thrive and developmental delay, neurological conditions, cardiac problems and cancer.

A timely genetic diagnosis may be life-saving

Individuals with a family history of a serious condition or cancer should also receive a genetic assessment if possible, coupled with genetic testing to determine their risk of developing the condition. An accurate genetic diagnosis in the family can then identify other individuals at risk in the family before they have any symptoms. In families with a history of cancer, individuals with a risk of developing cancer can be offered a genetic test and can then be given the necessary surveillance or treatment if they are found to be carrying the genetic defect in the family. A timely genetic diagnosis before the patient actually develops symptoms may be life-saving.

The genetic information in an individual will also allow calculation of the individual’s chance of passing on the defect to their offspring and is useful for family planning. In fact, major life decisions are often based on genetic test results. Genetic counselling helps patients make informed decisions.

