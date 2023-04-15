BALZAN 0

GŻIRA UNITED 2

Jefferson 33

Kolega 49

BALZAN

J. Debono-4, S. Arab-5, M. Grima-5 (53 A. Satariano-5), P. Fenech-6, A. Torres-5, N. Zerjal-5, N. Braunovic-5 (82 B. Hili), M. Raso-5, Matheus-5 (65 B. Mladenovic), A. Andreijic-5 (53 C. Ndinga), B. Kaljevic.

GŻIRA UNITED

D. Zarkov, G. Bohrer, L. Tabone, S. Pisani, Z. Scerri, M. Dias, L. Riascos-7 (72 Ewertton), T. Kolega, M. Cosic, Jefferson, J. Mendoza.

Referee: Fyodor Zammit.

Yellow cards Riascos, Braunovic, Torres.

BOV Player of the match Toni Kolega (Gżira United)

Gżira United revived their hopes of securing a place in European football this summer when they produced a clinical display to overcome rivals Balzan at the National Stadium.

It was far from a comfortable win for the Maroons who had to weather the storm early in the match. But once they took the lead through Jefferson, with the complicity of Balzan goalkeeper Jonathan Debono, they continued to grow in stature and went on to seal the points through Toni Kolega early in the second half.

Read full story on www.sportsdesk.com.mt