MALTA 0

KAZAKHSTAN 2

Abdulla 52

Kassabulat 72

MALTA

H. Sacco, M. Ellul, J. Vassallo, O. Spiteri (78 J. Micallef), A. Garzia (78 M. Gambin), A. Borg (59 B. Tuma), K. Bondin, G. Sciberras, N. Micallef (78 K. Mohnani), A. Zammit, M. Veselji.

KAZAKHSTAN

T. Anarbekov (85 N. Pivkin), Y. Tkachenko (66 L. Kurgin), M. Kalmyrza, A. Zhumakhanov, D. Kassabulat, A. Dobay, D. Mitrofanov (66 N. Zhaksylyk), A. Nazymkhanov (85 D. Yessimbekov), A. Sadybekov, N. Buribayev, A. Abdulla (S. Popov).

Referee: A. Chiaramonti (Andorra).

Yellow cards: Tkhacenko, Spiteri, Veselji, Zhumakhanov.

The Malta U-21 national team were made to pay by a clinical Kazakhstan side as they succumbed to a disappointing 2-0 defeat at the Tony Bezzina Stadium.

Second half goals from Aibar Abdulla and Damir Kassabulat earned the Kazakhi side their first win in the qualifying group and left the Maltese at the bottom of the group with no points after five matches

