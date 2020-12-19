Mosta were back to winning ways as they cantered past Żejtun Corinthians at the Centenary Stadium.
A goal after two minutes of play paved the way for a comfortable evening for Mosta who held the edge over the newly-promoted side who struggled to get themselves back into the match.
In fact, Mosta were well in control and never let Żejtun settle down in the match to record a deserved victory that lifted the team to fourth in the standings, on 22 points, level with Gżira Unted and with a game in hand which puts them as dark horses in the race for a European berth this season.
Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us