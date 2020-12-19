Mosta were back to winning ways as they cantered past Żejtun Corinthians at the Centenary Stadium.

A goal after two minutes of play paved the way for a comfortable evening for Mosta who held the edge over the newly-promoted side who struggled to get themselves back into the match.

In fact, Mosta were well in control and never let Żejtun settle down in the match to record a deserved victory that lifted the team to fourth in the standings, on 22 points, level with Gżira Unted and with a game in hand which puts them as dark horses in the race for a European berth this season.

