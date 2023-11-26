NAXXAR LIONS 2

Farias 54; Marcilio 85

BIRKIRKARA 0

Birkirkara’s troubles in this season’s Premier League continued on Sunday when last year’s FA Trophy winners slumped to a disappointing 2-0 defeat at the hands of newly-promoted Naxxar Lions at the National Stadium.

Edson Farias was the star performer for the Lions as the Brazilian midfielder put his team ahead with a stunning opener before setting up the second goal scored by Marcilio to complete another fine victory for the northerners.

With this win, the Lions have now moved to fifth place in the standings on 12 points while on the other hand slipped to tenth place in the standings on 10 points after suffering their fourth defeat of the campaign.

Birkirkara had started brightly and inside the first 45 minutes they came close with a Simon Zibo shot that finished just over.

