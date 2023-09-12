North Macedonia scored two goals on either side of the first half to ease past Malta and remain firmly in the race for a qualifying spot at the 2024 European Championship finals.

This was a match that could have provided the best opportunity for Malta to pick up their first point in Group C. But the North Macedonians quickly dispelled the home side’s plans as they took just six minutes to forge ahead through their star player Eljif Elmas and from then on there was no way back for the home side.

In fact, the former Yugoslav Republic were very solid in all areas of the pitch as they bossed proceedings and managed to all but wrap up the points on the stroke of half-time through a second goal scored by Manev.

