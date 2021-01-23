SLIEMA WANDERERS 1

Comvalius 87

SIRENS 3

Bittaye 20

Domoraud 45 pen., 67

SLIEMA WANDERERS

J. Galea-6; K. Shaw-6.5; A. Milesi-5 (86 J. Engerer); Gilmar-5 (58 S. Comvalius); J. Cisotti-6 (76 E. Agius); R. Kisil-5; G. Aquilina-6; O. Linton-5; J. Farrugia-5; M. Beerman-5; D. Vukovic-5.

SIRENS

D. Cassar-6; L. Bittaye-6.5; W. Domoraud-7 (90 S. Schembri); E. Callegari-7; A. Borg-7; J. Walker-6.5; S. Tounkara-6 (55 H. Kone); R. Scicluna-7; T. Agius-6.5 (77 R. Grech); M. Angel Bustos-6.5; T. Jammeh-6.5 (90 R. Darmanin).

Referee Daniel Portelli.

Yellow cards Milesi, Callegari, Linton, Kisil.

BOV Player of the Match Wilfried Domoraud (Sirens).

Sirens bounced back to winning ways with a 3-1 rout of Sliema Wanderers at the National Stadium.

It was a precious victory for the St Paul’s Bay side and one which helps Giovanni Tedesco’s side continue to steer away from the relegation zone as they are tenth on 22 points.

Wilfried Domoraud scored a brace to make it seven goals for Sirens in this campaign.

Lamin Bittaye also netted as the new signings seem to have already clicked at the St Paul’s Bay side.

Sliema, on their part, have succumbed to their third straight defeat of the season. Andrea Pisanu’s side sit fourth on 28 points.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta