Marcelo handed Sirens an early Christmas present to put the brakes on Birkirkara’s recent resurgence with the winner at the Tony Bezzina Stadium on Friday.

The Portuguese defender struck from a direct free-kick in the first half and the goal proved enough to send the Stripes down to a first defeat in five games.

Outplayed in the first half-hour, the Northerners hit back just before half-time and Marcelo’s winner proved the difference.

Sirens are now in excellent form to banish their poor start to the season with four wins from their last five league games, letting in just one goal in the process.

