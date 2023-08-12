The Malta U-17 national team were made to pay for a poor second-session performance as they slumped to a 12-7 defeat to hosts Turkey at the European Championship finals.

Milan Cirovic’s boys headed into the match heartened by their sprightly display in the 10-7 defeat to Italy on Friday.

But the Maltese youngsters seemed to lack the energy to overcome a strong Turkish side who were at their clinical best to punish every defensive hesitation from the Maltese youngsters to secure a comfortable victory.

In fact, the Turks build their win with a strong second-session performance which saw them score three goals without reply to put the match firmly in their hands, and from then on there was no way back for Cirovic’s boys.

