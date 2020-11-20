SIRENS 0

ŻEJTUN CORINTHIANS 4

Fernandinho 15

Reid 22

Vieira 37, 71

Żejtun Corinthians were all over their opponents in the first half and took the lead after only 15 minutes of play.

Neil Tabone fed Fernando Jose Gomes Junior at mid-pitch and sprinted past five defenders before hitting a rasping drive that gave no chance to Sirens goalkeeper David Cassar.

The St Paul’s Bay side looked rattled and Żejtun doubled their lead on 22 minutes. Vitor Vieira sent a fine cross towards Kemar Reid who was on hand to head past Cassar.

More woes followed for Sirens as seven minutes from the break, Vieira seized possession in midfield and hit firm drive with the ball passing underneath Cassar and into the net.

After the break, Sirens stepped up their game as they looked to get back into the encounter.

But for all their possession they struggled to create open chances.

Instead it was Żejtun who added a fourth goal on 71 minutes. Vieira pounced on some hesitant defending from the Sirens backline to storm inside the area and beat Cassar with a low shot.

From then on, the match was as good as over as the Corinthians strolled home.