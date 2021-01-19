Gozo minister Clint Camilleri on Tuesday urged all those planning to travel to Gozo for carnival to abide by health authority guidelines.

He said discussions were under way with various authorities to ensure the situation did not get out of hand, but did not provide further details when questioned in parliament.

Despite the cancellation of all festivities, a spike in accommodation bookings over the period has been noted. It comes despite a historic decision to call off all carnival festivities after health authorities linked an ongoing spike in COVID-19 cases to gatherings during Christmas.

The health authorities have stated they are “closely monitoring” the expected exodus to Gozo next month.

Camilleri objected to Gozo being made out as a target.

“Will closing Gozo solve the problem? The argument does not make sense. What is important is that health guidelines are abided by”, Camilleri said.

The minister was pushed by Opposition MPs to name concrete measures to prevent a spike in COVID-19 infections as a result of thousands of youths travelling to Gozo.

Camilleri emphasised the need to maintain social bubbles and adhere to health guidelines when it comes to group gatherings, including in rented properties like farmhouses.

Pushed by Gozitan PN MP Kevin Cutajar to give a list of concrete measures, Camilleri said discussions with the authorities were still ongoing.

Maria Deguara, who is on the PN’s COVID strategy team, warned that the bulk of those travelling to Gozo were likely to be youths who would not stick to social bubbles and would be less scared of contracting the virus.

She questioned whether the authorities would be asking groups travelling to Gozo to list where they were staying, so the appropriate enforcement on group numbers could take place.

Camilleri objected to the characterisation of youths being less responsible when it came to the virus.

He again urged individuals to abide by health guidelines, adding that the government would also be doing its part in this regard.