Local model, influencer and singer Clintess has launched her brand-new summer single entitled Glitter, a collaboration with music writers Dominic Cini and Etienne Micallef. This new track is about embracing your true self and living life in the most glamorous ways.

Clintess is very busy, filming a new season of the online reality show The Real World of The Clintess and is fresh out of Malta Fashion Week, having recently walked for Top Couture Maltese designer Herman Vassallo during Miss World Malta.

Clintess shot the music video for Glitter with Taz Gardner under the choreography of Valerie Burke. This video will be released in the next couple of weeks. The new single is available from all download portals.

One can follow Clintess on Instagram www.instagram.com/theclintess or on YouTube www.youtube.com/theclintess.