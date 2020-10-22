The Los Angeles Clippers announced Tuesday that Tyronn Lue has been promoted from assistant to head coach, replacing Doc Rivers, who was fired last month.

“We conducted a thorough search and spoke with fantastic candidates. We found that the best choice for our team was already in our building,” said Clippers president Lawrence Frank on Tuesday. “As head coach, Ty will put a unique imprint on the organization, and drive us to new heights.”

The Clippers are expected to introduce the 43-year-old Lue as the new head coach at a news conference on Wednesday. No details of his contract were released but the US media is reporting the two sides are working on a five-year deal.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta