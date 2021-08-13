Kawhi Leonard is sticking with the Los Angeles Clippers, the NBA club announcing Thursday they had re-signed their star forward.

The Clippers didn’t release terms of the deal, but ESPN reported that Leonard inked a four-year, $176.3 million max deal that includes a player option in the fourth year.

Leonard had declined his player option for $36 million in the upcoming season to become a free agent.

