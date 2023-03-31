The BSJ Cycling Time Trial, hosted by Birkirkara St. Joseph Sports Club under the auspices of the Malta Cycling Federation and supported by the Eastern Regional Council as part of the European Region of Sports activity, welcomed cyclists representing all local clubs.

The time trial, which took place in perfect weather conditions, took place in Fleur-de-Lys on a 2.5km loop.

The starting sequence, which saw cyclists depart on the minute, saw Under 14 categories start the time trial, followed by the Ladies, Masters 50+, Masters 40+, Juniors and Elite.

The Elite category saw an all Team Greens podium with Clive Ebejer winning the class, just six seconds ahead of team-mate Etienne Cutajar. In third place was veteran Etienne Bonello, who finished nine seconds behind Ebejer.

