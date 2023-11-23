Malta’s skeet shooter Clive Farrugia won a tense shoot-off to book his place into the final at the ISSC World Cup final that is being held in Doha, Qatar.

Farrugia is coming from a very impressive year in skeet shooting as he not only managed to become the first Maltese shooter to win gold at the Games of the Small States of Europe, held in Malta last June, but he also managed some excellent results on the ISSF circuit.

In fact, this season, Farrugia has managed to qualify for several finals in World Cup shoots organised by the world governing body, to improve his ranking among the best 17 shooters in the category.

On Thursday, Farrugia further underlined his rise to prominence with a fine performance in the qualifying phase.

