Malta’s skeet shooter rewrote the history books in skeet shooting after he managed to qualify for the final at the ISSF World Cup in Larnaca, Cyprus.

This was a great result for the Malta Shooting Sport Federation, as it is the first time that a Maltese shooter reached a final in the skeet event at a World Cup.

Farrugia reached the final after hitting 121 clays from 125 before he was engaged in a shoot-off. Here he kept his composure to reach the final after taking the final spot with a +9 score.

With this result, Farrugia earned Bib number 4 and qualified to shoot in ranking match 2, however, he was ruled out after the first series with a score of 14/20.

