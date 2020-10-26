Former Zebbug Rangers coach Clive Mizzi has been announced as Senglea Athletic’s new coach. Spiteri replaces Ryan Newell who led the team as a caretaker coach until Sunday.

The former Sliema Wanderers coach will see his return to the Premier League with a Senglea side which is out of sorts at the moment, having only gathered a single point in six games so far and Mizzi will be hoping to change things around.

Newell, appointed back in July is said to become the team’s assistant coach in place of Noel Azzopardi.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta