Daylight saving time means clocks moved forward by one hour last night, ushering the familiar ritual of checking which devices have adjusted themselves automatically and which still cling to winter time.

It is a twice-yearly routine which, back in 2019, was pronounced as a thing of the past by the European Parliament.

The parliament voted in favour of ending the practice of switching between summer time and winter time from this year.

Under the draft regulation, each EU member state would have the freedom to decide their standard time.

If they opted for ‘summer time’, then they would make their final clock change on the last Sunday of March 2021 – today.

The Maltese favour retention of summer time

Those countries choosing ‘winter time’ would have adjusted the clocks for the last time in October 2021.

Does that mean time is up on the clock change? It’s too early to say.

“Ever since discussions started on this proposal, it was evident that member states could not reach a common position,” MEP Josianne Cutajar told Times of Malta.

To ensure that the application of summer time by some EU countries and winter time by others does not disrupt the function of the internal market, in the last legislature, the European Parliament called on member states and the European Commission to coordinate decision-making.

“So far, a common position within council has not been achieved on the matter,” she said.

“Therefore, for the time being, the current directive still applies.”

The final decision is in the hands of the Council of the European Union and the European Parliament. The council must still start negotiations on the proposal.

A spokesperson for the Malta Representation to the EU said that to avoid time mismatches with other member states, the current system is being retained.

A public consultation held in Malta in 2018 had shown that the general population, along with business communities, favoured the retention of summer time. “However, largely owing to the absence of a European impact assessment, the council could not reach a common position on the proposal and work on the latter has since stalled.”

So when will the council start negotiations?

Only time will tell.