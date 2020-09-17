The Malta Financial Services Authority said on Thursday it had become aware of a website which has been branded with the same name and details as those used by a local registered company.

The website https://www.zenithfinanceltd.com/ is not, however, linked in any way to the licensed entity. It is making unauthorised use of a similar name and reference to the registered office address of a Maltese registered and licensed company, Zenith Finance Limited (C 42720) which has an internet presence at https://zenithgroup.com.mt/.

The unauthorised website, the MFSA said, claims to be “an asset management firm that is dedicated to continuous financial portfolio growth, offering clients maximum returns on their investments”.

The authority said the unauthorised website is not linked in any way to any Maltese registered company nor licensed or otherwise authorised by the MFSA to provide investment services or other financial services in or from Malta which are required to be licensed or otherwise authorised under Maltese law.

Additionally, it had no association with Zenith Finance Limited.

The website, the MFSA said, appeared to be a clone of the legitimate entity and the public should refrain from undertaking any business or transactions with the false entity.

The authority reminded consumers of financial services not to enter into any financial services transaction unless they have ascertained that the entity with whom the transaction is being made is authorised to provide such services by the MFSA or another reputable financial services regulator.