A total of 1,292 new dwellings were approved during the last quarter of 2023, registering a drop of 37.4% when compared to the same quarter in 2022, the National Statistics Office said.

In a statement on Tuesday, the NSO said the new dwellings were approved by 321 building permits.

When compared to the corresponding quarter of 2022, the number of building permits decreased by 10.1% while the number of approved new dwellings decreased by 37.4%.

The majority of new dwellings approved were apartments - 859, followed by penthouses (216), maisonettes (125), terraced houses (76) and other residential units (16).

Apartments accounted for 66.5% of the total number of approved new dwellings.

When compared to the corresponding quarter of 2022, the number of new dwellings approved in Malta decreased by 34.1% while those in Gozo and Comino decreased by 51%.

The highest number of approved new dwellings were in San Ġwann (73), followed by St Paul’s Bay (66), IĦamrun (64), Nadur (59) and Żurrieq (59).