Taxpayers forked out close to €300,000 on a three-day public service expo, figures tabled in parliament show.

The figures were provided by Prime Minister Robert Abela in a reply to a parliamentary question by Nationalist MP Karol Aquilina, who asked for a breakdown of all the costs for the first-ever Public Service Expo.

The expo, held at the MFCC, Ta Qali from May 10 to 12 saw the rebranding of public services.

It has been estimated that 15,000 people visited the expo.

According to the data tabled in parliament, the biggest expense was for the venue and "other setup costs”, totalling €123,302.

The services used during the three day expo and their costs. Photo: Parliament

Another €31,000 was spent on lighting and over €25,000 was spent on 'video control'.

€24,780 was spent on printing and production works and over €19,000 was spent on uniforms and merchandise.