Customs officials intercepted €35,810 in undeclared cash during a random currency check at the MIA’s departures lounge, the department said on Thursday evening.
It said in a brief statement that its officials stopped an Israeli passenger who was travelling to Cyprus and he was found to be carrying €35,810 in undeclared cash.
The police were informed and are investigating the case further, Customs said.
