Close to €80,000 worth of medical supplies and equipment was donated to Ukraine back in 2022 while 45 tons of medical equipment was donated last year, Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri told Parliament. 

In 2022, the Directorate of Defense Affairs coordinated and provided medical supplies which cost €79,982. In the same year, a total of 34 tonnes of medical supplies, including bandages and swabs, were donated to Ukraine.

Camilleri was replying to a parliamentary question asked by PN MP Darren Carrabott on Wednesday.

The humanitarian aid, intended to help Ukraine following its invasion by Russia back in 2022, was sent through the European Union’s civil protection mechanism.

Last year, 19 generators and 45 tonnes of medical items were also provided. 

Back in December, Malta also donated 25 mine detectors to Ukraine.

 

