Six local councils have called for beaches to be closed to the public as part of Malta's efforts to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Their concern was sparked by scenes of people gathering at several beaches over the weekend, including Golden Bay and Ghajn Tuffieha, despite appeals from health authorities to stay indoors.

Mario Fava, president of the Local Councils Association, said he had raised the issue with tourism ministry after some six councils had suggested beaches be temporarily shut.

The councils requesting the measure include Qala, Għarb, Mellieħa and St Julian's. A decision on the closure of beaches does not fall within the local councils' remit.

Qala mayor Paul Buttigieg said the “drastic measure” was much more preferable to imposing a total lockdown across the island.

He said that over the weekend he had dropped by at the locality’s Ħondoq ir-Rummien Bay and people there had either stayed in their cars or were walking in pairs. However, he was alarmed to see photos of clusters of people gathered at other beaches such as Golden Bay.

St Julian's mayor Albert Buttigieg, said he agreed with the call but added that the problem was not only contained to beaches.

People were still sitting on benches that had been wrapped in plastic to discourage people from lingering. Police officers spent a busy long weekend patrolling public areas and dispersing groups, he added.

It is currently illegal for groups of four or more people to gather in public unless they all live under the same roof, with fines of €100 each for any lawbreakers caught.

On Sunday the police issued a record 104 fines to people found in groups of more than three.

Golden Bay, pictured on Friday, when warm weather attracted bathers to the beach. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

Asked whether he thought bays should be closed to the public, Mellieħa mayor Dario Vella said the council had discussed the issue with the Local Council Association.

The Mellieħa local council is responsible for some popular bays, including Golden Bay, Għadira and Armier.

Vella said the local council was doing its utmost to highlight instructions issued by the health authorities in all public gardens, playgrounds and beaches such as Golden Bay.

“However, this is only a question of heeding the advice of experts, which by now is known by one and all,” he said.

A quiet Għadira Bay on Monday morning. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

However, the suggestion to close all beaches might not be effective everywhere, mayor Sliema mayor Anthony Chircop said.

He said it was difficult to constantly patrol some three kilometres of coastline, and that while several people were heading to Sliema's coast, they were spread out along the shoreline.

Chircop said he flagged abuse with the police, who were carrying out regular patrols and generally act on reports in a timely manner.

He urged people to report abuse directly to the police, and called for clearer guidelines, because people were being told to go out for a walk to keep physically and mentally healthy, while at the same time advised to stay indoors.

Asked on Monday whether there were plans to close down public beaches, Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci said people might head to the beaches thinking they will not be crowded at this time of the year.

However if several thought this way, beaches would soon fill, she said,

urging the public to avoid crowded places.