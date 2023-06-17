Malta opened their commitments in the FIBA 3×3 Europe Cup qualifiers with a defeat for its men’s and women’s teams on Saturday morning.

With both teams featuring completely changed lineups from those participating at the Games of the Small States of Europe just a few weeks prior, Malta’s squads put forward players who usually play the 5×5 game.

For the men’s team, David Bugeja, Nathan Xuereb, and Ian Felice Pace were all part of coach Alan Walls’ GSSE 5×5 squad, Kurt Xuereb joining the trio in Cyprus for these qualifiers. In the women’s team, the squad consisted of Stephanie De Martino, Ashleigh Van Vliet, Josephine Diaby, and Danika Galea.

Read the full story on sportsdesk.com.mt...