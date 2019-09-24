A book written by the late Sandra Felice-Pace entitled “…and Close Encounters of a Horsey Kind in Malta and Gozo” will be launched on Thursday at Għasri parish church.

During the book launch, which will be held in the presence of Gozo Bishop Mario Grech, there will be reflections on Pope Francis’s encyclical Laudato Si’ (Praise be) and on some quotations from the book. Hymns of praise, folk songs and music will also be performed by local youths and a guest musician and singer.

All proceeds from the sale of the first printed edition of the book will be donated to the Arka Foundation.

The book launch will take place on Thursday at 7.30pm in the hall of Għasri parish church. It will be conducted in English and Maltese, and will be followed by a reception. The book will be on sale at a reduced price after the event. For more information, call 2156 0051 or 7956 0051.