Close to 1.9 million passengers crossed from Malta to Gozo in summer, Gozo Minister Justyne Caruana said.

The minister said that official Gozo Channel figures showed that 1,872,000 passengers and 550,000 cars had crossed over in 8,386 trips. This was a 3.4% increase in the number of passengers and 7.7% in the number of cars during the same period last year.

The minister said that although summer was the crux for such a vital sector for Gozo, the island was now overcoming the seasonality challenge and had become a year-round tourist attraction.

Part of the success was due to Gozitans who were becoming more and more aware of the importance of public cleanliness. This complemented the collective work of the ministry and all involved.

Gozo Tourism Association CEO Joe Muscat said that a challenging niche this year was that related to diving, because of the strong competition offered by Egypt, Tunisia and Turkey. This led to mixed reactions from several establishments in every category.

He said that prospects for October and November were positive, even due to the fact that many activities were being organised regularly with the help of the ministry.

