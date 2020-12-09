Malta International Airport registered 39,875 passenger movements in November, translating into a drop of 91.9% over the same month in 2019.

In a statement, the airport said that as the aviation industry continued to grapple with the challenges brought by the COVID-19 pandemic, including travel restrictions and low consumer confidence, daily average passenger movements dropped from 16,439 in November 2019 to 1,327 last month.

November 24 was the quietest day yet since the airport’s reopening to commercial operations in July, with only one passenger flight leaving for Amsterdam Schiphol Airport.

Amsterdam Schiphol together with Rome Fiumicino, Frankfurt International Airport, Istanbul Airport, and London Heathrow were November’s most popular airports, accounting for just over 16,500 passenger movements for the month.

While passenger traffic continued to register staggering drops, the blow dealt to cargo and mail was not as devastating, especially given the importance of keeping supply chains running amid the crisis.

However, a drop was still registered with cargo and mail through Malta International Airport decreased by 16.2% to stand at 1,459 tonnes.